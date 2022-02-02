Electrified cars record 6.5 million units sales globally in 2021: Report

In December 2021 alone more than 907,000 electrified cars were reportedly sold around the world.

Electrified cars reportedly sold more than 6.5 million units around the world in 2021. In December 2021 alone, over 907,000 electrified cars were sold around the world, claims a report by EV Volume.

Demands for electric cars have been rising fast around the world owing to several reasons. These include the increasing price of fossil fuel, tightening emission norms being imposed by governments, growing awareness around vehicular emission and its impact on global warming etc. All these factors are cumulatively impacting the sales of electric cars. Besides that, the availability of a wide range of new electric cars too is impacting EV sales globally.

The report claims that electrified car sales in December 2021 increased significantly from the November sales numbers. In November 2021, electrified cars sold around the world were more than 720,000 units. It also claims that December 2021 electrified car sales were around 59 per cent higher than a year ago period when almost 571,000 units of EVs were sold globally.

It further claims that the vast majority of new plug-in car sales were all-electric cars. In December electric cars contributed 11 per cent of total electrified car sales globally. The plug-in hybrid vehicles contributed four per cent to the total vehicles.

The report claims that in 2021, almost 6.5 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally, which is about 108 per cent higher than the 3.1 million units recorded in 2020. It says that BEVs sold around 4.6 million units last year registering 69 per cent YoY growth. PHEVs recorded 1.9 million units marking 31 per cent YoY growth.

Model-wise speaking, the top-selling electric car in 2021 was the Tesla Model 3, followed by Wuling's Hong Guang Mini EV and Tesla Model Y. Chinese market contributed significantly to the total global sales of electrified vehicles. Other markets that contributed substantially to the total sales include Norway and other European countries.

