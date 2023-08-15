Electric versions of Mahindra Thar, XUV, Scorpio, Bolero being planned for big z

Copyright © HT Media Limited
Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday confirmed that all its existing models with internal combustion engines will eventually also come with an electric twin. While no timeline was assigned, the company confirmed that this plan includes Bolero, Thar and Scorpio.

By: Shubhodeep Chakravarty
Updated on: 15 Aug 2023, 18:34 PM
Mahindra and Mahindra has announced that it will step up its EV game in India by launching electric versions of all its flagship models, including the Scorpio, Bolero and XUV models, in near future.

Mahindra currently offers XUV400 in the Indian market and will have models under its BE range soon as well. But the core ICE or internal combustion engine models too will come with electric powertrain ‘in the times to come’. the ICE and EV options of each model will be sold side by side but under different portfolio. The EVs will be under Born Electric Vehicle classification.

The electric versions of the Bolero, Thar, Scorpio and XUV are branded as Bolero.e, Thar.e, Scorpio.e and XUV.e, respectively. These models would eventually cater to the lifestyle buyer who is also environmentally concerned, says the company.

First Published Date: 15 Aug 2023, 18:34 PM IST
