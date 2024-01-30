Electric vehicle fires: investigating the causes and precautions behind

Electric vehicles (EVs) have been in the news for a while, sometimes because they are ecologically good, and sometimes because they catch fire. Electric vehicles ignite into flames, but so do cars with internal combustion engines (ICEs). However, because electric vehicles are so unusual, hearing about them burningis shocking.

While there are multiple reasons behind an EV catching fire, few of the notable ones are:

Defective manufacturing

A manufacturing defect is one of the main causes of EV fires. These days, a lot of companies are introducing e-bikes and providing various promotions for them. These vehicles are made using inexpensive, low-quality internal parts and components. That's why they break as soon as the bike starts to accelerate.

Internal flaws and failures combine to cause issues, which can include dangerous fires from spreading. Smaller components like the nuts and bolts are just as vital as the bigger, more noticeable components like the engine and battery pack. Unfortunately, this is not taken seriously by the makers, which leads to these kinds of accidents.

Overheating

An electric vehicle (EV) catching fire is mostly caused by excessive heating. When the heat from the EV's battery mixes with oil that has leaked, the battery just bursts into flames. Additionally, since India's temperature is typically hot, these kinds of fire occurrences happen frequently. Preventing the overheating of your electric vehicle's battery is a smart technique to address this issue.

Rough treatment

Extremely rough handling would cause an EV to fail quickly. If you don't clean the bike, oil and grime will collect on the internal components, which increases the risk of a fire. In the event that you neglect to service the bike on time, interior problems could develop without your knowledge. This would eventually result in a fire. Additionally, there is a higher risk of starting a fire when the Ev is driven roughly. The Ev can catch fire if driven too fast or apply the brakes too much. These actions will cause heat to build up.

Also Read : Volvo C40 Recharge bursts into flames. Check details

DRDO findings

After looking into multiple EV fire instances, the Defence Research Department of India (DRDO) discovered that most electric vehicles that caught fire had major software defects in their battery management system (BMS).

In addition, most vehicles that caught fire lacked a suitable venting mechanism that would have allowed overheated cells to dissipate heat, and the battery units of the majority of electric vehicles that caught fire included cells of inferior quality.

How to avoid

This is when choosing the correct EV becomes crucial. These days, there are a lot of companies in the EV industry, and some of them are launching products without following safety procedures in an effort to remain ahead of the competition.

Additionally, several automakers are selling their cars for far less money. When selecting an EV, use your judgment and make sure that the vehicle manufacturer is reputable and produces high-quality models. It is rarely the best option to get the cheapest car or bike, so don't base your decision only on price.

Limiting battery charging to 80% of its capacity is another method to prevent EV fires. Overcharging the battery causes it to overheat. You will be able to regulate the heat in the pack if you don't charge it to capacity every single time. Don't let it discharge all the way too. As soon as your battery hits 20%, charge it again.

Extremely harsh driving that involves frequent acceleration and deceleration puts a lot of strain on the battery. It gets quite hot, which can lead to sparks. A fire can be started by a lot of sparks and heat in addition to the smoke coming from the engine. So, maintain a steady speed when driving to keep the car safe.

To make sure there are no internal problems, give the EV routine maintenance. If there is a small issue, the mechanic can identify it quickly and stop it from getting worse and leading to a fire. Many accidents occur as a result of people ignoring small concerns and waiting for them to worsen.

Conclusion

There are numerous causes for an EV to catch fire. By being aware of these factors, you can take precautions to avoid fire incidents.

First Published Date: