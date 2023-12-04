HT Auto
Earn crores: Car company pays tipsters who report smear campaigns against it

Chinese electric vehicle (EV) giant BYD has extended its policy of paying tipsters who report smear campaigns against its cars. One can earn up to five million yuan (approximately $700,000 or 5.80 crore) by reporting any person who may be targeting BYD on social media outlets.

| Updated on: 04 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM
File photo of a BYD Sea Lion SUV on display at a motor show in China. (Bloomberg)
File photo of a BYD Sea Lion SUV on display at a motor show in China.

BYD is one of the largest EV manufacturer in the world and recently became the first car manufacturer in the world to produce six million plug-in hybrids and all-electric car units. Many even consider it the only worthy rival to Tesla, or at least one that is closest to snatching the EV crown from the American company. But while production and sales touch new highs, the company's sensitivity to what it calls smear campaigns is also on the rise.

The Chinese manufacturer recently increased the maximum designated money it pays to tipsters against smaer campaigns from one million yuan to five million yuan. The minimum amount is fixed at 50,000 yuan or approximately 5.80 lakh. "The evidence we collect includes but is not limited to chat records, emails, contracts, fund transfers and other information," the company said in a Weibo post. "Such information should be legally effective and BYD will give the provider a generous reward once it verifies it to be true."

Also Read : BYD's $1 billion India dream shatters. Here are the details

BYD had first introduced its practice of paying tipsters in 2021 in a stated bid to protect brand image. Since, the company has initiated a number of actions against person or persons that whom it has accused of spreading false information. Just three months back, in September, BYD had initiated legal proceedings against a person whom it accused of spreading rumours of the company leaking commercial secrets.

The move to pay tipsters is currently only within Chinese territories although the Warren Buffet-backed BYD has also moved to overseas markets with its lineup of car models. This has helped the company register a new personal high of 824,001 units sold in the third quarter.

First Published Date: 04 Dec 2023, 09:58 AM IST
TAGS: BYD EV electric vehicle electric car Tesla

