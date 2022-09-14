Delhi govt launches open database for EV chargers, battery-swapping stations

Earlier in 2021, the Delhi government came up with an open database for bus transit, which was quite a success.

The Delhi government has launched an open database facility for EV charging and battery-swapping stations on its Switch Delhi portal. This will help bring all the electric vehicle players on a single platform. Through this database, the city government will be able to provide open access to more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi, as on date, to all EV players who can further develop platforms to provide seamless information about charging and battery-swapping stations to all EV users in Delhi.

Earlier in 2021, the Delhi government came up with an open database for bus transit, which was quite a success. The same is being used by Google, Uber and many more. Thanks to the open database for EV charging, the city government is making a move towards solving the range anxiety issue of EV makers.

This will enable EV users in Delhi to locate more than 2,500 charging points and battery-swapping stations across the city with the help of apps, and the number is expected to reach 18,000 by 2025," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI.

The Delhi EV Policy was launched on August 7, 2020 and as per the clause 6.4.2 of the policy, "An open, publicly-owned database shall be developed by the Transport Department, GNCTD, offering historical and real-time information on public charging infrastructure." Following the policy, the Delhi transport department has now put in place an open, publicly-owned database.

The database can be accessed by the registered entities and individuals for submission and retrieval of historical and real-time information pertaining to public charging and swapping infrastructure through the ev.delhi.gov.in/openev portal. Once the open database portal is registered, the charging service providers will be able to access the data related to all EV chargers and battery-swapping stations.

Commenting on the initiative, Ankit Mittal, CEO of Sheru, said, “Delhi’s progressive EV policy has made it the leader in the adoption of EVs in the country. The Open Database by the Delhi government adds to this and would make it easier to recharge an EV."

(with inputs from PTI)

