HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Delhi Govt Launches Open Database For Ev Chargers, Battery Swapping Stations

Delhi govt launches open database for EV chargers, battery-swapping stations

Earlier in 2021, the Delhi government came up with an open database for bus transit, which was quite a success.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 14 Sep 2022, 14:22 PM
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only
File photo of an electric vehicle being charged used for representational purpose only

The Delhi government has launched an open database facility for EV charging and battery-swapping stations on its Switch Delhi portal. This will help bring all the electric vehicle players on a single platform. Through this database, the city government will be able to provide open access to more than 2,500 charging points in Delhi, as on date, to all EV players who can further develop platforms to provide seamless information about charging and battery-swapping stations to all EV users in Delhi.

Earlier in 2021, the Delhi government came up with an open database for bus transit, which was quite a success. The same is being used by Google, Uber and many more. Thanks to the open database for EV charging, the city government is making a move towards solving the range anxiety issue of EV makers.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Mg Zs Ev 2022 (HT Auto photo)
Mg Zs Ev 2022
Electric | Automatic
₹21.99 - 25.88 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Fire at electric scooter showroom in Secunderabad kills eight)

This will enable EV users in Delhi to locate more than 2,500 charging points and battery-swapping stations across the city with the help of apps, and the number is expected to reach 18,000 by 2025," Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot told PTI.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The Delhi EV Policy was launched on August 7, 2020 and as per the clause 6.4.2 of the policy, "An open, publicly-owned database shall be developed by the Transport Department, GNCTD, offering historical and real-time information on public charging infrastructure." Following the policy, the Delhi transport department has now put in place an open, publicly-owned database.

The database can be accessed by the registered entities and individuals for submission and retrieval of historical and real-time information pertaining to public charging and swapping infrastructure through the ev.delhi.gov.in/openev portal. Once the open database portal is registered, the charging service providers will be able to access the data related to all EV chargers and battery-swapping stations.

Commenting on the initiative, Ankit Mittal, CEO of Sheru, said, “Delhi’s progressive EV policy has made it the leader in the adoption of EVs in the country. The Open Database by the Delhi government adds to this and would make it easier to recharge an EV."

(with inputs from PTI)

 

First Published Date: 14 Sep 2022, 14:17 PM IST
TAGS: electric vehicles EVs EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Kia Carens is the latest model from the Koreans in the Indian market.
Kia, Hyundai dominate FADA Dealer Satisfaction Study 2022. Check top 10
Ferrari Purosangue is the first-ever SUV from the iconic makers of some of the fastest cars on the planet.
Ferrari Purosangue to break cover tomorrow: What we know so far
Citroen C5 Aircross now starts at ₹36,67,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). It is available only in one variant that is called ‘Shine’. 
In pics: 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross facelift breaks cover
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle being charged.
Tesla’s 4680 batteries might propel it miles ahead of rivals: Know why
Massive fire broke out at a Benelli and Isuzu showroom in Guwahati, which left several cars and bikes worth in crores completely charred. 
Isuzu cars, Benelli bikes worth crores charred after showroom fire in Guwahati

Trending this Week

The helmet collection is called Alter Ego and has six designs based on rider archetypes - Xroads, Sabre, Razztazz, T1, Buzzy and Demon.
This made-in-India helmet is among lightest in the world; weighs 1,250 grams
This aerial image of the 12-hour long traffic jam in Nevada, US, has gone viral. The vehicles were on their way back after attending a a nine-day music and cultural event called Burning Man festival. (Photo courtesy: Twitter/@MikeSington)
Cribbing about Bengaluru traffic chaos? Watch this 12-hour long traffic jam
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso and the new Celerio are two of the models from Arena which are offered with significant benefits in September.
Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on Celerio, S-Presso and Dzire in September
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 competes with direct rival Renault Kwid.
Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 vs Renault Kwid 1.0L: Small game-changers
The new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system inside the new Hector SUV dominates the redesigned dashboard.
MG Motor teases new Hector's interior looks, to launch soon in India

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show
Joe Biden to promote shift to EVs in visit to Detroit Auto Show
Ferrari Purosangue: 5 highlights of the brand's first SUV
Ferrari Purosangue: 5 highlights of the brand's first SUV
Electric two, three-wheelers to majorly contribute to sales pie by 2030: Report
Electric two, three-wheelers to majorly contribute to sales pie by 2030: Report
Hyundai has no plans to ditch internal combustion engines
Hyundai has no plans to ditch internal combustion engines
Delhi govt launches open database for EV chargers, battery-swapping stations
Delhi govt launches open database for EV chargers, battery-swapping stations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city