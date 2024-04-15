Copyright © HT Media Limited
Citroen Exports Made In India E C3 Ev To Indonesia, Aims Nepal & Bhutan Too

Citroen exports made-in-India e-C3 EV to Indonesia, aims Nepal & Bhutan too

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 15 Apr 2024, 06:52 AM
Citroen has shipped the first batch of 500 made-in-India e-C3 electric cars to Indonesia from Kamarajar Port in Chennai.

French automaker Citroen has become the first multinational carmaker in India to export electric vehicles from the country to international markets, reported PTI. The car manufacturer shipped its first batch of 500 made-in-India e-C3 electric cars to Indonesia from the Kamarajar Port near Chennai on Thursday. Not only that, Citroen's parent firm Stellantis has revealed that now, it aims to export the made-in-India e-C3 electric cars to other international markets like Nepal and Bhutan.

The report has quoted Stellantis saying that the company has become the first multinational OEM in India to achieve this feat of exporting electric vehicles to global markets. It also revealed the plan to export the EV to other international markets. The report also revealed that Citroen is mulling the idea of expanding its export markets for made-in-India e-C3 cars further. Interestingly, this feat comes after Citroen exported the made-in-India C3 to ASEAN and African markets in 2023.

Watch: Citroen eC3 review: Worthy challenger to Tata Tiago EV?

Speaking on the export of made-in-India e-C3 electric cars to Indonesia, Stellantis India CEO & MD Aditya Jairaj reportedly said that it is a key strategy to be competitive. "It is also important for us as a player in the Indian automotive space to be competitive. We want to leverage India as a 'best cost country', which is what we call India for the world," he reportedly said.

Stellantis was formed after the merger of Italian-American conglomerate Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and France's PSA Group and it currently sells its Jeep and Citroen branded cars in India, while the Fiat has called quit from the country.

The Citroen e-C3 is a pure electric hatchback that promises 320 km range on a single charge. The EV offers 100 per cent DC fast charge and 15 amp home charging options to the customers. Available in 13 different exterior colours and 47 customisation options, the Citroen e-C3 is priced from 12.90 lakh (ex-showroom) in India, while the top variant is priced at 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

First Published Date: 15 Apr 2024, 06:52 AM IST
