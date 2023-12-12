Copyright © HT Media Limited
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Byd Yuan Up Electric Suv Makes A Strong Case For India, Can Challenge Tata Nexon Ev And Mg Zs Ev

Tata Nexon EV & MG ZS EV rivalling BYD Yuan UP makes a strong case for India

Chinese carmaker BYD has been aggressively bringing new models into the global electric vehicle market in an attempt to grab a significant chunk of the bulging market space. The latest from the automaker is the Yuan UP, which is a pure electric compact SUV. Images of the SUV have surfaced online revealing its design that resembles the old Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 12 Dec 2023, 15:10 PM
Follow us on:
The BYD Yuan UP electric compact SUV comes slightly smaller than the BYD Atto 3 and will be offered in 93 bhp and 172 bhp power output configurations.

Like the global market, BYD is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging Indian electric car market as well. Expect the Chinese automaker to launch the BYD Yuan UP in the Indian market as well. Considering the factor that electric vehicles are getting more traction in India and compact SUVs are witnessing an ever-increasing demand, BYD Yuan UP could be an interesting EV in the country.

Watch: BYD Atto 3: First Drive Review

If launched in India, it would compete with rivals like the MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon EV. Dimensionally, the SUV is 4,310 mm long, 1,830 mm wide, 1,675 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. This makes the SUV slightly smaller than the Atto 3.

Speaking about the design, the SUV looks quite different than the Atto 3 and Seal. The shape of the headlamp reminds us of the old Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, while the bumper is clean and silver accents make it a bit noteworthy. BYD Yuan UP looks a little more rugged than the BYD Atto 3, thanks to a set of black arches and black rocker panels. The shape of the SUV's C-pillars also catches the eye. Moving to the back, there is the quintessential LED light bar that connects the LED taillights. This is a design element that is visible in most of the modern cars, irrespective of segments. Two small spoilers are there that stretch out from the roof and a rear wiper as well.

The EV is available in two different specification tunes. Powered by BYD's famous Blade battery pack, the SUV comes available in 93 bhp and 172 bhp power output options. The SUV is capable of running at a top speed of 160 kmph.

First Published Date: 12 Dec 2023, 15:10 PM IST
