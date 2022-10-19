HT Auto
BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV: Which stands where

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV competes with rivals like Tata Nexon EV, MG ZS EV and Hyundai Kona EV along with the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Oct 2022, 18:37 PM
BYD Atto 3 is likely to be positioned in a similar price bracket as Hyundai Kona EV.
BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has created quite a ripple in the Indian electric car market with its specifications. The latest e-SUV to enter the market competes with well-established rivals like Tata Nexon EV, Hyundai Kona EV and MG ZS EV. Also, it will challenge the upcoming Mahindra XUV400 as well. BYD is yet to reveal the price of the Atto 3 EV. However, expect it to come priced between 20 lakh and 25 lakh. In that case, it would be interesting to see how the consumers respond to this model. In terms of specification, the BYD car has already grabbed attention.

(Also Read: BYD Atto 3 vs MG ZS EV: A tight battle of electric SUVs)

BYD introduced the e6 electric MPV in India a few months back. The Atto 3 comes as the second electric passenger vehicle from the Chinese brand in India. Before the automaker announces the pricing of the new Atto 3 electric SUV and starts selling it in India, here is a comparison between the BYD Atto 3 and Hyundai Kona EV.

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV: Price

 BYD Atto 3Hyundai Kona EV
Price (ex-showroom) 20 - 25 lakh (expected) 23.84 - 24.03 lakh

BYD Atto 3 price is yet to be announced by the automaker. However, expect it to come priced between 20-25 lakh (ex-showroom). The Hyundai Kona EV comes priced between 23.84 lakh and 24.03 lakh (ex-showroom). If our prediction is right about the BYD Atto 3, these two electric SUVs would be positioned in a similar price bracket.

BYD Atto 3 vs Hyundai Kona EV: Specification

BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has a large 60.48 kWh battery pack as its energy source. The electric motor onboard this e-SUV churns out 201 bhp of peak power and 310 Nm of peak torque. BYD claims the Atto 3 EV can sprint from a standstill position to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds. Also, the car is claimed to have a 521 km range on offer on a single charge.

 BYD Atto 3Hyundai Kona EV
Battery pack60.48 kWh39.2 kWh
Maximum power201 bhp134.10 bhp
Maximum torque310 Nm395 Nm
Range521 km452 km

Hyundai Kona EV is powered by a 39.2 kWh battery pack. The electric motor of the Hyundai Kona EV churns out 134.10 bhp of peak power and 395 Nm of maximum torque. This electric SUV claims to offer an ARAI-certified 452 km range on a single charge.

The BYD Atto 3 promises a better range than the Hyundai Kona EV. It also has a bigger battery pack that ensures more power output than the Hyundai Kona EV. However, the latter offer significantly better torque than BYD electric SUV.

First Published Date: 19 Oct 2022, 18:37 PM IST
TAGS: BYD Atto 3 Hyundai Kona EV electric car electric vehicle
