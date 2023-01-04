Auto Expo 2023: MG4 EV to make India debut; new EVs, connected tech planned

The 2023 Auto Expo is set to kick off next week and MG Motor India will be one of the prominent automakers participating in the event. This will be the carmaker’s second Auto Expo outing and the brand has confirmed that it will showcase the MG4 electric hatchback at the biennial event. The MG4 EV will be one of the main attractions at the pavilion, alongside a host of new and existing model range.

The MG4 is already on sale internationally and recently received a five-star safety rating in the latest round of Euro NCAP crash test results. It’s based on MG’s parent company SAIC’s Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) and is about the same size as the ZS EV sold in India. The model measures 4,287 mm in length and has a wheelbase of 2,705 mm. Styling cues have been borrowed from the Cyberster roadster concept.

The new MG4 electric crossover spans 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,506 mm in height.

The MG4 can be had in either a 51 kWh or 64 kWh battery pack that promises a range of 450 km on a single charge. The latter can be charged in 35 minutes (10-80 per cent) using a DC fast charger. The PMS electric motor sends power to the rear wheel with 201 bhp (150 kW) and 250 Nm of peak torque on offer. 0-100 kmph comes up in 7.9 seconds with a top speed of 160 kmph.

The MG4 is loaded on the feature front with the V2L (Vehicle 2 Load) function, 7-inch digital console, wireless charger, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with iSmart UI, connected car tech and more. The five-seater also gets the MG Pilot with ADAS, leather upholstered seats and more.

MG Motor India will be showcasing its new energy vehicles as well as connected car tech at the 2023 Auto Expo

MG Motor India says that it will be showcasing new “energy vehicles and sustainable driving solutions" at the 2023 Auto Expo. Apart from the MG4, the brand is expected to showcase the MG5, MG6 as well as the Hector facelift. The latter will be launched in India tomorrow and will come with a comprehensively updated styling, more features and inclusion of ADAS. Rumours suggest that the MG Air EV announced for India last year could not be showcased at the expo and will be unveiled at a later date instead.

It's not clear if there are plans to bring the MG4 EV to India soon. The brand would want to gauge market reactions at the expo to take that call. The MG4 will rival the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the Kia EV6 upon its arrival but could be significantly cheaper.

