Ather Energy to roll out AtherStack update for 450X Gen2 owners

After rolling out its software update for the 450X Gen3 electric scooter owners, Bengaluru-based EV manufacturer Ather Energy has said the new update will also be available to the older generation 450X models from next week. Tarun Mehta, founder and CEO of Ather Energy, announced today that the upgraded AtherStack 5.0 update will be provided to the Gen2 owners of the 450X by the end of next week. Atherstack is the software that runs Ather's electric scooters and is similar to what the MoveOS does for Ola Electric scooters.

The software update was first rolled out on January 7 this year. So far, nearly 80 per cent of the 450X Gen3 electric scooter owners have updated the software, according to the EV maker. On Saturday, Tarun Mehta said, “As committed, AtherStack5.0 has been rolled out to ALL Gen3 owners & 80% have upgraded already. Gen2 owners will start receiving the update and we will ensure 100% coverage by next week as promised."

The AtherStack 5.0 software update has added a lot of new features to the 450 electric scooters. The biggest feature update that Ather has added is the AutoHold function. This will help stop the scooters from rolling down slopes without the rider having to engage the brakes continuously. The experience is completely automatic, instantaneous, and consistent across any riding condition. Ola Electric, one of the key rivals of Ather Energy, also introduced similar feature in its latest MoveOS 3.0 update.

Ather has also introduced new user interface. It now shows both power usage and consumption in different modes. The home screen has been redesigned to allow users to set up their ride with options such as Bluetooth connections and navigation before starting the motor. One will be able to swipe through the features instead of tapping the screen in the latest update.

After the latest update, Ather 450X owners will also be able to access vector maps which will be more convenient for navigation purposes. Ather is the only scooter in the world that provides onboard navigation that is powered by Google Maps. It will help riders with live traffic and navigation updates. The ride can also change perspective of the map by rotating the layout.

