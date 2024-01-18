Ather Energy rolls out ExpressCare 60-minute quick service for electric scooters

Ather Energy has rolled out its new ExpressCare service program that reduces the service time on the brand’s electric scooter range. The Ather ExpressCare brings a quick service option wherein customers can service their e-scooters in 60 minutes and the company says there won’t be a compromise on the quality of service. The company has begun operations with 20 ExpressCare service centres in its top 11 cities and will increase to 50 outlets by March 2024.

Ather says the new ExpressCare initiative prioritises the customer’s time for a quick and smooth service experience. It involves two skilled technicians working together on a scooter to complete the comprehensive service in 60 minutes. The ExpressCare workshops will be equipped with a “robust" appointment system to avoid any customer delays with the option to reserve service bays in advance for added convenience. The ExpressCare service comes at a premium of ₹125-150 and the company says over 2,000 customers have already availed the service in the last two months.

ExpressCare is available for all Ather e-scooter customers at a premium of ₹ 125-150

Speaking about the new after-sales initiative, Ravneet Singh Phokela, Chief Business Officer - Ather Energy, said, "We have always believed in an ecosystem approach when it comes to building EVs and providing a seamless service experience is part of it. To further enhance the service experience we are introducing ExpressCare, which will ensure a quicker service. We will continue to introduce more services in the coming months to provide a hassle-free experience to consumers."

Ather Energy says the company has 156 service centres across the country and plans to expand and add 50 more by March this year. The company currently retails the 450S, 450X and 450 Apex e-scooters, and we recently told you about Ather’s first family electric scooter hitting the market later this year. The company is also working on an electric motorcycle that’s due in 2026.

