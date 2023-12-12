Ather 450X Apex bookings open, deliveries in March'24

Ather Energy has been teasing a new 450X electric scooter that will sit on top of their lineup. It is called 450X Apex and we will be riding it soon. The electric two-wheeler manufacturer has already started releasing new teasers of the electric scooter. Now, Ather has opened the bookings for the 450X Apex. Interested customers can book the scooter by visiting Ather's website for a token amount of ₹2,500. The deliveries of the 450X Apex will start in March 2024.

The most important part of the teaser is the confirmation of a new riding mode that will come with 450X Apex. It will be called Warp+ which means that it will sit above the current Warp mode. It is expected that the Warp+ riding mode will replace the Warp mode in 450X Apex.

The teaser shows the 450X Apex in camouflage, beating the current 450X in a drag race. It is important to note that the 450X is one of the quickest electric scooters in the Indian market. The 450X Apex should have a faster acceleration time. The current 450X takes 3.3 seconds to accelerate from 0-40 kmph.

The teaser also mentioned that the rider won't need to use the brakes much. This is probably a hint towards multi-levels of brake regeneration. So, the rider can just twist the throttle towards the other side to increase the level of brake regeneration. This should also help in improving the riding range of the electric scooter.

As of now, it is not known what all changes will Ather make to the battery pack and electric motor. Because the electric scooter was camouflaged in the teaser, the cosmetic changes have also not been unveiled. However, it is expected that the manufacturer will offer the transparent option as Tarun Mehta, CEO of Ather Energy confirmed that the transparent colour option will be making a return.

