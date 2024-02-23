Ather 450X & 450S updated with this new feature. Check details

Ather Energy has quietly updated their 450X and 450S electric scooters. Both scooters will now come with a belt cover and a new Ather logo at the rear. The belt cover has been provided to protect it from dirt and mud that gets accumulate especially during the rainy season. Because of this, the belt can produce some abnormal sounds. So, the cover will help extend the life of the belt and reduce the number of visits of the customer to the service centre. Then there is the new logo that is now finished in what seems like chrome whereas earlier it was just an indent in the plastic.

Ather currently has three scooters in its lineup. There is 450S, 450X and 450 Apex. The 450S starts at ₹97,547 and the 450X starts at ₹1.26 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. Then there is the 450 Apex which is a limited edition model. It is priced at ₹1.89 lakh ex-showroom.

Ather is currently working on a new electric scooter called Rizta. It is the brand's first family electric scooter which means it would be significantly larger than the scooters based on the 450 platform. The teasers have already revealed that the seat would be much larger than what rivals are offering.

Apart from this, there would be a traditional key so that the new customers can easily adopt to an electric scooter. There would also be a touchscreen instrument cluster that would run on Atherstack. There would also be Google Maps and Bluetooth connectivity on offer.

As of now, the size of the battery pack and electric motor is not known. So, we cannot comment on riding range on a single charge, top speed and acceleration. However, there is a possibility that the battery pack size is equal or more than the one found on the 450X. This will mean that the Rizta will either deliver equal or more riding range than the 450X.

