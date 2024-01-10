Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Ather 450s Electric Scooter Becomes More Affordable After Upto 25k Price Cut

Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after upto 25k price cut

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 10 Jan 2024, 14:25 PM
Follow us on:
  • Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to 25,000.
Ather Energy has slashed the pricing of its most affordable electric scooter 450S by up to ₹25,000.

Ather Energy has slashed the price of its entry-level electric scooter 450S by up to 25,000. With this move, the base variant of the Ather 450S is now priced at 1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), while the Pro Pack variant comes priced at 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The electric vehicle startup has slashed the price of the base variant of the 450S by 20,000, while the price of the 450S Pro Pack has been reduced by 25,000.

First Published Date: 10 Jan 2024, 14:25 PM IST
TAGS: Ather Energy Ather 450S 450S electric scooter electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS