Ather 450S electric scooter becomes more affordable after upto 25k price cut

Ather Energy has slashed the price of its entry-level electric scooter 450S by up to ₹25,000. With this move, the base variant of the Ather 450S is now priced at ₹1.09 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru), while the Pro Pack variant comes priced at ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). The electric vehicle startup has slashed the price of the base variant of the 450S by ₹20,000, while the price of the 450S Pro Pack has been reduced by ₹25,000.