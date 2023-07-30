Planning to buy Ola S1 Air electric scooter? Know all key facts

Published Jul 30, 2023

Purchase window for Ola S1 Air electric scooter will open on August 31

However, the window is already open for the S1 community and for those who pre-booked the scooter

The scooter gets a 3 kWh battery which takes five hours to fully charge via the portable charger 

Ola is claiming a riding range of 125 km on a single charge

 Check product page

 The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds

It can reach a top speed of 90 kmph and gets three riding modes

Suspension duties on the S1 Air are done by telescopic forks in the front

The braking setup consists of drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear

The S1 Air comes with steel wheels instead of alloy wheels
