Planning to buy Ola S1 Air electric scooter? Know all key facts

Purchase window for Ola S1 Air electric scooter will open on August 31
However, the window is already open for the S1 community and for those who pre-booked the scooter
The scooter gets a 3 kWh battery which takes five hours to fully charge via the portable charger
Ola is claiming a riding range of 125 km on a single charge
The scooter can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds
It can reach a top speed of 90 kmph and gets three riding modes
Suspension duties on the S1 Air are done by telescopic forks in the front
The braking setup consists of drum brakes in the front as well as at the rear
The S1 Air comes with steel wheels instead of alloy wheels