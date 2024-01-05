Ather 450 Apex to launch tomorrow: Price expectation

Bangalore-based electric two-wheeler manufacturer, Ather Energy is all set to launch its new flagship electric scooter tomorrow in the Indian market. It is called the Ather 450 Apex and will be sold in limited numbers. Ather is already accepting bookings for a token amount of ₹2,500 and deliveries will start in March'24.

The 450 Apex will be finished in a special paint scheme that will not be used on the standard 450X. The electric scooter will come with a new Warp+ riding mode which is expected to replace the Warp mode that is currently available on the 450X. The 450 Apex will be the fastest electric scooter in Ather's lineup. For reference, the current 450 can sprint from 0 to 40 kmph in 3.3 seconds. Also, there is a possibility that the 450 Apex has a higher top speed than the 450X which can hit 90 kmph.

The scooter will also come with multi-levels of brake regeneration. So, the rider won't have to use the brakes much. Instead, he or she would be able to twist the throttle towards the other side and the scooter would start brake regeneration.

Ather 450 Apex: Features

Ather Energy has not revealed whether they will be making changes to the electric motor and battery pack. The 7-inch digital touchscreen instrument cluster will be carried forward. However, there is a possibility that it gets a different theme. The instrument cluster supports Bluetooth and gets Google Maps with live-traffic navigation as well. It also gets an application, Hill Hold Control and phone call and music controls.

Ather 450 Apex: Price

The current 450X is priced at ₹1.45 lakh ex-showroom for the 3.7 kWh battery pack. It is expected that the 450 Apex will be priced between ₹1.60 lakh and ₹1.70 lakh ex-showroom.

