All-electric MINI Charged Edition launched at 55 lakh, only 20 units on sale

Bringing some electrifying novelty to its EV, the BMW Group has introduced the new MINI Charged Edition in India based on the all-electric MINI 3-door Cooper SE. The new MINI Charged Edition will arrive in the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) and will be restricted to only 20 units. The all-new limited edition offering is priced at ₹55 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new offering arrives with cosmetic upgrades that set it apart from the standard variant.

The MINI Charged Edition gets a new Chili Red colour scheme with a multi-tone roof finished in white. The car gets an Aspen White exterior trim that brings white painted highlights to the headlamp and taillight rings, door handles, logos and tailgate handle. There are frozen red sports stripes and Energetic Yellow highlights on the bonnet, doors and boot of the car, while the air inlet on the bonnet is finished in chrome. The limited edition rides on 17-inch power-spoke alloy wheels with Energetic Yellow highlights for a unique appearance.

Speaking about the launch, Vikram Pawah, President - BMW Group India said, “MINI spreads big love by bringing the MINI 3-door Cooper SE in Chili Red, for the first time in India. It celebrates the legendary Go-Kart feeling and instant torque, all with zero emissions. The MINI Charged Edition is a bold, energetic and expressive car that perfectly fits the MINI BIG Love spirit of a brave and daring brand which brings people and communities together. The MINI Charged Edition is your perfect partner for Urban Mobility. Every bit the original iconic MINI but powered for the roads of tomorrow."

