2024 Porsche Taycan facelift breaks cover with more power, better range

Porsche has taken the wraps off the 2024 Taycan facelift bringing the first comprehensive upgrade to its electric sports car ever since it first went on sale in 2019. The 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift arrives with nip and tuck to its design and interior but the big upgrades are to the electrical engineering bits, which have helped extract more power and better range from the offering.

The new Porsche Taycan facelift now comes with HD-Matrix LED headlamps with detailed optics, while the bumper has received subtle changes including revised air vents. Changes to the rear are similar with a reworked bumper and new taillights. The model also gets new optimised aero alloy wheels with low rolling resistance tyres.

Updates to the cabin include a new software update, bigger infotainment screen and a third screen for the front passenger

The cabin remains feature-packed as ever on the Taycan facelift but key changes include an updated digital instrument console, a larger infotainment system with software updates and a third screen for the front passenger. The automaker is also offering leather-free seat upholstery options with the latest update.

Bigger changes are seen underneath the bodywork on the new Porsche Taycan facelift. The rear axle motor now makes significantly more power at 105 bhp, which in the top-spec Taycan Turbo S guise builds up to 939 bhp, making it the most powerful Porsche ever. Performance figures have improved with 0-100 kmph coming up in 2.4 seconds, down from 2.4 seconds on the predecessor, which also makes it the fastest-accelerating Porsche ever.

Bigger updates include a more powerful rear axle motor, bigger battery packs and a 35% improvement in range. The Taycan is the most powerful Porsche ever

The base rear-wheel-drive variant of the Taycan gets bigger changes that now pack significantly more power. The electric motor now produces 476 bhp, up from 321 bhp on the older model. All variants can be equipped with the Sport Chrono package for a ‘push to pass’ button that brings a temporary boost of 94 bhp for a maximum time of 10 seconds at a time.

Battery options on the 2024 Taycan facelift now include 89 kWh and 105 kWh units, up from 79.2 kWh and 93.4 kWh battery packs on the older model. Porsche says there’s a revised cell chemistry and gross capacity with Porsche Performance Battery Plus, which has helped increase the capacity. The fast-charging window has also gone up with 10-80 per cent charge now taking just 18 minutes as against the previous 37 minutes. Braking regeneration has seen improvements as well at speeds as high as 400 kW, up by 30 per cent from the older version. The automaker hasn’t revealed the range of the updated models but says the maximum range now stands at 678 km, an increment of 35 per cent.

Porsche will bring the complete Taycan lineup with the facelift later this year

Other upgrades on the 2024 Porsche Taycan facelift now include adaptive air suspension as standard, while optional equipment includes Porsche Active Ride suspension. Porsche will continue to offer the Taycan in three body styles - Standard, Cross Turismo, and Sport Turismo. Considering all three variants are already on sale in India, expect the facelifted version to arrive in all variants as well. We expect prices to be announced in a few days.

