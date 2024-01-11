Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Electric Vehicles 2024 Mahindra Xuv400 Pro Launched At 15.49 Lakh, Gets New Features & Cabin

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched at 15.49 lakh, gets new features & cabin

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 11 Jan 2024, 13:22 PM
Follow us on:
  • Mahindra XUV400 gets updates to its cabin and new features. It will compete against the Tata Nexon EV.
The 2024 Mahindra XUV400 gets several updates to its interior.

Mahindra has launched the updated XUV400 in the Indian market. It is called XUV400 Pro and it will be offered in three variants and the prices start at 15.49 lakh ex-showroom. The bookings of the updated electric SUV have started for a token amount of 21,000. It is important to note that this is introductory pricing which will apply to deliveries made till May 31, 2024. Mahindra will commence deliveries of the 2024 XUV400 on Feb 1st 2024.

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants and prices

As mentioned above, there will be three variants on offer - AC Pro (34.5kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC Charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger). They are priced at 15.49 lakh, 16.74 lakh and 17.49 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Cabin features

One of the biggest gripes that people had with the XUV400 is that the cabin felt dated. Well, the brand has addressed that with a redesigned dashboard. It now gets a new touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, both of which measure 26.04 cm. The brand has added its AdrenoX connected car technology to the XUV400 Pro. It comes with over 50 connected features.

A look at the updated cabin of the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Mahindra XUV 400 EV
39.4 kwh 150 Kmph 456 km
₹ 15.99 - 18.99 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Tata Nexon EV
40.5 kWh 325 Kmph 465 km
₹ 14.74 - 19.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
UPCOMING
Tata Curvv EV Concept
56.5kWh 185 kmph 500 km
₹ 15 - 20 Lakhs
View Details
UPCOMING
Mahindra XUV e9
80.0kWh 185 kmph 450 km
₹ 50 - 52 Lakhs
View Details
Mahindra XUV300
1497.0 cc Multiple Both
₹ 7.99 - 14.76 Lakhs
Compare View Offers
Mahindra Thar
2184 cc Multiple Both
₹ 10.98 - 16.94 Lakhs
Compare View Offers

The Pro variants also come with dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger and a rear USB port to charge mobile devices. The infotainment system also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, this will be added via an over-the-air software update over the next couple of months. There would also be support for Alexa.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar 5-door dashboard spotted for the first time. Check out the changes

There is also a new exterior colour called Nebula Blue. Mahindra has also added a shark-fin antenna. The interior is finished in a dual-tone theme of light grey and black. There are Satin-copper accents on control knobs, shift lever, and vent bezels, along with blue backlighting. The seats are wrapped in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with stitching.

First Published Date: 11 Jan 2024, 12:30 PM IST
TAGS: Mahindra XUV400 electric vehicles EV
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS