2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro launched at 15.49 lakh, gets new features & cabin

Mahindra has launched the updated XUV400 in the Indian market. It is called XUV400 Pro and it will be offered in three variants and the prices start at ₹15.49 lakh ex-showroom. The bookings of the updated electric SUV have started for a token amount of ₹21,000. It is important to note that this is introductory pricing which will apply to deliveries made till May 31, 2024. Mahindra will commence deliveries of the 2024 XUV400 on Feb 1st 2024.

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Variants and prices

As mentioned above, there will be three variants on offer - AC Pro (34.5kWh battery, 3.3 kW AC Charger), EL Pro (34.5 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger), and EL Pro (39.4 kWh battery, 7.2 kW AC charger). They are priced at ₹15.49 lakh, ₹16.74 lakh and ₹17.49 lakh respectively. All prices are ex-showroom.

2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro: Cabin features

One of the biggest gripes that people had with the XUV400 is that the cabin felt dated. Well, the brand has addressed that with a redesigned dashboard. It now gets a new touchscreen infotainment system and digital instrument cluster, both of which measure 26.04 cm. The brand has added its AdrenoX connected car technology to the XUV400 Pro. It comes with over 50 connected features.

A look at the updated cabin of the 2024 Mahindra XUV400 Pro.

The Pro variants also come with dual-zone climate control, rear AC vents, a wireless charger and a rear USB port to charge mobile devices. The infotainment system also supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. However, this will be added via an over-the-air software update over the next couple of months. There would also be support for Alexa.

There is also a new exterior colour called Nebula Blue. Mahindra has also added a shark-fin antenna. The interior is finished in a dual-tone theme of light grey and black. There are Satin-copper accents on control knobs, shift lever, and vent bezels, along with blue backlighting. The seats are wrapped in natural-grain, perforated leatherette with stitching.

