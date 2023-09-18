2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price and specification comparison

Tata Motors launched the updated Nexon range in India last week including the facelifted versions of both the internal combustion engine-powered model and the EV. The 2023 Nexon EV facelift comes with a host of updates on the exterior, inside the cabin and on the powertrain front as well . Priced between ₹14.74 lakh and ₹19.94 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes re-energising its competition with rivals such as Mahindra XUV400, MG ZX EV, and Hyundai Kona EV.

Tata Motors has tasted success with the Nexon EV since its launch. This pure electric compact SUV has been instrumental for the homegrown automaker to grab more than 80 per cent market share in the bulging Indian electric car market, where both mass-market and luxury car manufacturers have been introducing their respective models over the last few years. By introducing a plethora of updates to the Nexon EV facelift, Tata Motors has tried to increase its appeal further in an attempt to attract more buyers.

Also Read : 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs Mahindra XUV400: Price comparison

Watch: 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift first drive review: Best-seller gets even better?

Here is a price and specification comparison between the Tata Nexon EV facelift and MG ZS EV.

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Price

The Tata Nexon EV facelift is available at a price range of ₹14.74 lakh and ₹19.94 lakh (ex-showroom). On the other hand, the MG ZS EV comes priced between ₹23.38 lakh and ₹28 lakh (ex-showroom). Clearly, the 2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift comes significantly cheaper compared to the MG ZS EV. EWven the top-end trim of the Nexon EV is way cheaper than the base variant of the MG ZS EV.

Watch: 2022 MG ZS EV: First Drive Review

2023 Tata Nexon EV facelift vs MG ZS EV: Specification

The Nexon EV facelift, christened as Nexon.ev is available in two variants: Mid Range and Long Range. The Mid Range comes powered by a 30 kWh battery pack, while the Long Range gets a larger 40.5 kWh battery pack.

While the battery sizes remain the same as the pre-facelift model, they have been improved to squeeze more range. The Mid Range variant offers up to 325 km range, while the Long Range model offers 465 km range on a full charge, which means they offer 12 km range more than before. Thanks to a Gen2 motor powering the Nexon EV facelift, the MR variant churns out 127 bhp peak power and 215 Nm torque, while the LR model pumps out 143 bhp peak power and 215 Nm maximum torque.

The MG ZS EV is powered by a significantly larger 50.3 kWh battery pack. This battery pack promises a 461 km range on a single charge. This means the Tata Nexon EV facelift's Long Range variant offers a marginally longer range than the MG ZS EV.

First Published Date: