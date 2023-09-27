Copyright © HT Media Limited
World Tourism Day 2023: Check out these five cars under 10 lakh for road trips

World Tourism Day, celebrated on September 27 every year, marks the importance of tourism for individuals as well as for the the economy of a country. It is also the perfect occasion to finally start planning those road trips on your bucket lists and finding the best budget car to execute that trip. There are many options in the Indian car market for a sub-10 lakh model that is fit for long journeys and diverse terrains.

Below are some options of cars that fall within the 10-lakh bracket and can accompany you on road trips: 

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 27 Sep 2023, 13:10 PM
A road trip rejuvenates individuals, bringing them much needed break from daily monotonous routines and stress.
1Renault Triber

Priced from 6.33 lakh (ex-showroom), the made-in-India seven-seater MPV has emerged as one of the safest cars in the country after scoring four stars at the Global NCAP crash test. With a boot space of 625 litres, decent seating space and occupancy for seven members, one can opt for the Triber as a road trip companion. For the driver's comfort, it gets a steering wheels mounted with audio and phone control buttons as well as six-way height adjustable feature.

2Hyundai Venue

Priced from 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom), the compact SUV gets various features such as Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, reclining rear seats, onboard voice commands, and a smart electric sunroof. It offers both petrol and diesel variants, including the IMT transmission option. Its interior features high-quality materials and a well-laid-out dashboard.

3Kia Sonet

Priced from 7.79 lakh (ex-showroom), the sub-compact SUV is offered in both petrol and diesel variants and comes loaded with features. The model has become quite popular over the years and is one the best-selling products from the OEM. Some of its main safety features include ABS with EBD, Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill-Start Assist Control, and Brake Assist.

4Mahindra XUV300

Priced from 8 lakh (ex-showroom), the model engine, expanding the turbocharged options in its lineup. The XUV300 comes packed with various features such as dual-zone climate control, automatic headlamps and wipers, steering modes, a rear parking camera, front parking sensors, and a sunroof. It also boasts a spacious and well-insulated cabin.

5Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Priced from 8.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the sub-compact SUV offers a range of features such as a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It gets a spacious cabin and ample storage options, making it an excellent choice for family road trips.

First Published Date: 27 Sep 2023, 13:10 PM IST
