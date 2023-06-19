Why you should buy Maruti Suzuki Jimny over Mahindra Thar?

Maruti Suzuki recently launched the Jimny in the Indian market. It might be one of the most awaited products to launch as people have been waiting for it for a very long time. However, Maruti Suzuki took its own sweet time because it wanted to assess the market first and offer the Jimny in its 5-door version so that it is more practical. The biggest rival to the Jimny is the Mahindra Thar which has been performing well since it was first launched in the Indian market. Here are some of the reasons why one should consider the Jimny over the Thar.

Rear doors

One of the biggest USPs of the Jimny is that it comes with a set of rear doors. This makes ingress and egress for rear occupants quite easy. When compared, in the Thar, one needs to first slide the front seats forward and then climb towards the rear seats which makes it quite cumbersome.

Decent boot space

Maruti Suzuki increased the length of the Jimny 5-door to incorporate a rear set of doors and a usable boot space. It is slightly larger than the boot space of the Thar. Both SUVs do offer the option of folding the rear seats which helps in increasing the boot space.

Mahindra is offering the Thar in its three-door version whereas the Jimny is offered only in the five-door version.

Compact dimensions

In terms of dimensions, both SUVs have the same length but the Thar is wider and taller. This makes Jimny more suitable for city duties as it can fit in smaller parking spaces and filter through traffic more easily.

6 airbags

The Jimny comes with six airbags as standard. When compared, the Thar is equipped with just two airbags. However, Thar does get a 4-star rating in the GNCAP crash test.

Larger infotainment system

Both SUVs come with a touchscreen infotainment system. However, it is the Jimny that gets a larger 9-inch unit as compared to the 7-inch unit found on the Thar. Moreover, Jimny's infotainment is sharper and offers better features and user experience.

Also Read : Maruti says bookings for Jimny jumps post price reveal, focus now on production

Other features

There are some features that Jimny offers over Thar. For instance, there is automatic climate control and electronically adjustable ORVMs and it comes with LED projector headlamps whereas the Thar only gets a halogen setup. Moreover, the Jimny is equipped with headlamp washers.

First Published Date: