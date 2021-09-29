What lockdown? Vehicle thefts increase 11.8 per cent in this country in 2020

The year 2020 was a year of lockdown and stay-at-home orders in many countries. The US was one of the major numbers of Covid-19 infections and deaths. Still, the car thieves remained busy during the whole year, as the latest data reveals.

According to an FBI report, vehicle theft increased by 11.8 per cent in 2020 in the US. Also, the report reveals that the most frequently stolen vehicles are 2016 models. These vehicles come with up to 20 commonly replaceable components that can be easily sold to unsuspecting consumers.

According to the report, a total of 727,921 vehicles were theft across the US last year. In 2019, the number was 667,064 and in 2018, the number of vehicle theft was 712m236. Also, the FBI says that the 2020 vehicle theft record was the highest since 2008. Several agencies don't send in their information always. This means the actual number of vehicle theft might be even higher.

The FBI also said that there were 67,095 arrests for motor vehicle theft in 2020 across the US and most of them were males between the ages of 25 and 29. In some cases, the ages of the thieves were under 10 and more than 65 as well.

Vehicle theft is a grave concern for vehicle owners around the world. In India as well, a large number of vehicle theft are recorded every year. A large number of that are recorded in the national capital alone. According to data revealed by Delhi Police, in the last 10 years between 2011 and 2020, a total of 307,000 vehicles were stolen in the city.

This number is more than the number of vehicles registered in Srinagar till March 31, 2017. Even during the first lockdown of 2020, around three vehicles were reportedly stolen every hour in the national capital.