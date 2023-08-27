Watch: This Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon goes on a demolition derby

Road rages are nothing uncommon where people smash their cars intentionally into other vehicles. However, a video has become viral on social media platform X, showing a white Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon going on a car-smashing spree. The video reveals that the incident took place in Duluth city in the US, where the luxury SUV smashed multiple cars parked in the driveways of the neighbourhood.

The video shows a white Mercedes-Benz G500 smashing into cars parked in the driveways as if it were on a demolition derby. Gwinnett Daily Post has quoted a local police official saying that a 37-year-old man who may or may not own the white luxury SUV was hitting the other cars. He allegedly smashed into 30 different cars with the Mercedes G-Wagon intentionally. The authorities reportedly charged the man with 28 separate counts of criminal damage to property. The vehicle and the suspect reportedly had fled the neighbourhood before the police officers arrived on the scene.

The police also reportedly believe that the 37-year-old man who was driving and smashing the Mercedes-Benz SUV into other cars intentionally may have been experiencing a mental health crisis. However, the authorities didn’t provide a stated motive behind the odd behaviour of the man. The report further stated that police arrested the Mercedes driver at a local cafe around six kilometres away from the locality where the crashes occurred. The SUV was next door at a tyre shop.

Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon is considered as one of the true-blue luxury offroaders that are available in the market. The G-Wagon has been in business since 1979 and the German luxury car manufacturer is now working on the pure electric version of the car christened as EQG that is slated to go on sale in 2024.

