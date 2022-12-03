Watch: Porsche 911, Chevrolet Camaro to feature in latest Transformers movie

The first trailer of the latest edition of the Transformers movie franchise was released on Youtube on December 1, giving us a glimpse of the mean machines that will be featured in the film. The ‘Transformer: Rise of the Beasts’ movie will feature a 964-generation Porsche 911 and a Chevrolet Camaro, among others. The trailer shows that the Porsche 911 can transform into a fiery yet friendly robot.

The Cybertronians from the previous films who hide in the earth as regular cars are still around in the latest movie. Along with the Porsche 911 and the Chevrolet Camaro, there will be a Camaro Dakar, as hinted by the trailer through a brief clip. There will be a Volkswagen microbus as well, which is featured in the trailer. However, it is not clear if the microbus can transform itself or not. Optimus Prime, the famous character of the movie, will be around in a semi-truck guise. We hope to see some spectacular actions in the movie featuring some stunning cars and mean machines, like the previous editions of the franchise.

According to the studio, ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ will be a return to the action and spectacle that have captured moviegoers worldwide. It also claims that the movie will take the audiences on a ‘90s globetrotting adventure and introduce the Maximals, Predacons, and Terrorcons to the existing battle on the earth between Autobots and Decepticons.

The studio has said that the ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts’ will premiere on June 9, 2023. This is going to be the seventh film in the series that started its journey back in 2007 with the movie 'Transformers', followed by other movies in the series - Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009), Transformers: Dark of the Moon (2011), Transformers: Age of Extinction (2014), Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) and Bumblebee (2018).

