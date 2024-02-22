Watch: Mahindra Thar 5-door gets stuck in mud

The Mahindra Thar has made a name for itself for being tough and carrying a go anywhere characteristics. The forthcoming Thar five-door variant is poised to uphold this legacy with even more robust credentials. However, a recent viral video on Instagram has cast a shadow on this image.

A post has gone viral on social media, showing a camouflaged Thar five-door struggling to navigate a muddy side road. In the video, the SUV is seen sending power to the rear wheels only, indicating it was an RWD (rear-wheel drive) model.

The Mahindra Thar RWD three-door variant was introduced in June last year and is available in three versions: RWD Diesel MT, LX RWD Diesel MT, and LX RWD Petrol AT. The diesel variant of the Thar RWD three-door is powered by the D117 CRDe engine, delivering 117 bhp peak power and 300 Nm of maximum torque at 3,500 rpm, paired with a manual transmission. On the other hand, the petrol variant of the RWD model features the mStallion 150 TGDi engine, producing 150 bhp peak power and 320 Nm of peak torque at 5,000 rpm, paired with an automatic transmission. It remains to be seen if these engines will also be offered in the five-door variant.

Mahindra has been conducting tests on the five-door version of the Thar for some time now, with expectations that the new SUV will hit the market later this year. Recent spy shots reveal that Mahindra will be making several cosmetic enhancements to the five-door Thar to distinguish it from the three-door model. Notably, the new spy shots show that the Thar five-door will feature larger alloy wheels than the three-door variant, with the former using 19-inch units with a diamond-cut finish, compared to the 18-inch wheels on the three-door Thar.

Earlier spy shots from Landour showed the five-door Thar undergoing high-altitude testing, a standard practice among automobile manufacturers to ensure their vehicles perform well in various environments. These tests are crucial to ensure that the vehicle functions smoothly in all conditions, preventing any issues for consumers once the vehicle hits the market. Manufacturers often make minor adjustments through ECU upgrades or mechanical tweaks based on these tests to ensure optimal performance.

