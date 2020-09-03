Watch: Lucid Air is dashing in straight-line sprint. And Tesla is biting dust

Tesla perhaps faces its biggest challenge yet and it is not coming form established car manufacturing giants but a fellow American automotive company specializing in electric cars - Lucid Motors. With all eyes firmly set on Lucid Air, an electric sedan which promises to take comfort and performance to a whole new level, the interest is increasing manifold with each passing day. Recently, a Lucid Air was put up against a Tesla Model S in a quarter mile dash sprint and the eventual winner left many surprised.

Yes, the surprise was because the Model S finished second best.

Lucid Air, powered by a 1,080 hp dual-motor set up, clocked the distance of a quarter mile (approximately 400 metres) in a lightning quick 9.9 seconds.

For reference purposes, Porsche 918 Spyder hit the quarter mile mark back in 2015 in 9.716 seconds while McLaren P1 and Bugatti Chiron clocked it in 9.8 seconds and 9.9 seconds in separate tests, respectively.

In the production version, Lucid Air is expected to be equipped with a 113 kWh battery pack in a bid to improve both efficiency and in-cabin space. The car has already managed to get an EPA-certified range of 517 miles (approximately 832 kilometres) on a single charge.

Air EV also makes the claim of being based on LEAP (Lucid Electric Advanced Platform) skateboard platform and that the battery technology beneath the EV and the full canopy glass roof promise to offer an experience like no other to the driver as well as occupants.

With the claim of space, range and performance, Air EV - scheduled for an official unveil later this month - is targeting Tesla in what could be a dog fight like no oth