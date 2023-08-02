Honda Elevate SUV starts rolling off the production line

The SUV is being manufactured in the company's facility in Tapukara in Rajasthan
The car is expected to go on sale in the country in September
Deliveries of the car are expected to be initiated in the same month
Honda says that the SUV has been 90% localized
Pre-launch bookings for the SUV have already been started
Elevate SUV offers 458 litres of boot space and an overall strong road presence
It is powered by a 1.5-litre iVTEC DOHC petrol engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT
The engine churns out a power output of 119 bhp and max torque of 145 Nm
The SUV has already been unveiled globally showing off its masculine design