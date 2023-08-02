Honda Elevate SUV starts rolling off the production line

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 02, 2023

The SUV is being manufactured in the company's facility in Tapukara in Rajasthan

The car is expected to go on sale in the country in September

Deliveries of the car are expected to be initiated in the same month

Honda says that the SUV has been 90% localized

 Check product page

Pre-launch bookings for the SUV have already been started

Elevate SUV offers 458 litres of boot space and an overall strong road presence

It is powered by a 1.5-litre iVTEC DOHC petrol engine that comes mated to a six-speed manual gearbox and a CVT

The engine churns out a power output of 119 bhp and max torque of 145 Nm

The SUV has already been unveiled globally showing off its masculine design
To watch the Elevate SUV in action...
Click Here