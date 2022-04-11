Want to own a Porsche 911-inspired suitcase? Here are all the details about it

The Porsche 911-inspired Rimowa Pepita suitcase will be built in a limited number of 911 units and it has a 30-litre capacity.

Volkswagen-owned German luxury car marquee Porsche has joined hands with Rimowa to design and built a suitcase that is claimed to have taken inspiration from its iconic 911 sportscar. The hand-carry suitcase is christened as Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita, this is a limited edition suitcase and it has been designed to fit into the trunk of a Porsche 911. Only 911 cases will be made, which will be available at the Porsche Online Store from April 21, 2022.

As Porsche claims, the suitcase can fit neatly inside the 911's front trunk from the 996 generation onward up to the latest 992 generation. Also, for the air-cooled Porsches, it can fit comfortably in the backseat.

The Rimowa x Porsche Hand-Carry Case Pepita clearly takes design influence from the iconic Porsche 911. It gets a glossy handle, locks, and strap holders that are inspired by the shiny door mirrors, door handles, and hub caps of the original Porsche 911. Also, the leather strap decorations of the special edition suitcase pay homage to the leather straps used to secure the hoods of the Porsche 911.

It also gets a gold-plated, full-sized Porsche crest that is positioned neatly amid the Rimowa trademark grooves. This is the same one found on Porsche heritage models like the 911 Targa 4S Heritage Edition.

The Porsche 911-inspired Rimowa Pepita suitcase has a 30-litre capacity. Inside, the manufacturer has used fabric that recreates the checkered black and white Pepita cloth that used to cover the Porsche 911's seats during its first decade of being in business. To add more resemblance,

The suitcase gets yellow labels with instructions on how to use the locks. This is a homage to the yellow engine compartment labels of the iconic German sports car. The yellow labels on the Porsche 911 housed the recommended tyre pressure values. The suitcase also has a bespoke palladium buckle to secure the case, which resembles Porsche 911 seat belts.

