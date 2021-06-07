Volvo sells 15,200 electrified cars in May 2021, Europe was the biggest market

If we talk about the greener and cleaner cars, Volvo Cars is certainly among the frontrunners in the segment. The Swedish automaker has reported 43% YoY sales growth for its electric and hybrid models in May 2021. Also, this was reportedly the eleventh consecutive month when the auto giant registered growth in electrified vehicle sales.

The automaker has witnessed strong demand from the markets such as the US, China and Europe. The car brand sells its pure electric and plug-in hybrid cars under the badge of the Recharge sub-brand. The sales of the Recharge badge vehicles in May were 23.7% of the automaker's total PV sales, registering 15,200 units.

As the automaker has reported, it sold more than 77,000 Recharge vehicles on a year to date basis. This is one of the highest sales results for the electrified vehicles in the industry.

The Recharge badged Volvo cars witnessed the highest sales in Europe contributing 40% at around 9,900 units last month. In the US the sales percentage was around 20.8% at around 2,750 units.

Volvo is expecting to register higher sales for the electrified Recharge vehicles in Europe in the coming months. The introduction of the all-electric Volvo XC40 recharge and the new Volvo C40 Recharge is expected to boost sales. China and the US too are expected to play a key role in the growth of these greener vehicles' sales.

Volvo Cars earlier this year in March announced that it aims to become a fully electric car brand by 2030. It also plans to shift all its sales process to online. Besides a wide range of plug-in hybrid vehicles in its fleet of greener cars, Volvo also sells two pure electric models - XC40 recharge and C40 Recharge.