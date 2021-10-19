Volvo S90, XC60 petrol hybrid models launched in India. Price and other details

Volvo Cars India on Tuesday officially launched the petrol hybrid models of S90 and XC60 with both priced at ₹61.90 lakh (ex showroom). These Volvo models are just the first of many that have been planned for the country and the Swedish car maker is underlining its commitment to a transition towards a complete petrol portfolio here.

The mild hybrid technology in the S90 and XC60 allows the vehicles to recover brake energy to charge a 48V battery pack when applying the brakes. This translates into a more fuel efficient drive and an enhanced drive experience.It also claims to have a lower tailpipe emission.

The S90 comes with a new chrome bar under the central mesh on the face. The grille has a new design and a new emblem. The rear also gets a chrome bar and there are body coloured rear inserts. The tail pipes are hidden.

(Also read | Volvo XC90 hybrid and XC40 Recharge to follow S90, XC60 hybrid in India)

In terms of specifications, the Volvo S90 puts out 250 hp and has 350 Nm of torque on offer. Prospective customers can choose between four colour options - White, Black, Grey and Blue.

Volvo S90 sits on the top of the sedan portfolio of the Swedish company.

The XC60 also gets several design updates on the outside which include the new emblem and chrome bar additions on front and back. In terms of specifications, the SUV puts out 250 hp and has 350 Nm of torque for the taking.

The Volvo XC60 is available in six colour choices - White, Osmium Grey, Black, Blue, Red and Pine Grey.

A look at Volvo XC60

Volvo also highlighted that its newer vehicles in India will now be equipped with several smart functionalities which include Google service, an advanced air cleaner and Volvo in-car apps.

The Google service can be used by occupants to control several functions such as in-car music, navigation, adjust AC settings and even communicate with Google devices at homes or offices, through Google assistant. The service will be available on a new infotainment screen and can be used even in remote locations minus connectivity. Google PlayStore will also be fully integrated with Volvo user interface while adhering to driver distraction guidelines.

The advanced air cleaner also claims to be more efficient than the air filtration system already available in Volvo vehicles.

Volvo in-car app will allow owners to lock and unlock the vehicles, connect to RSA and eventually show charge status in case of EVs, schedule service and control in-car air quality.

Additionally, Volvo has brought back Blind Spot Information System (BLIS) to enhance safety capabilities of the newer models. It includes steer assist, cross-traffic alert and rear-collision alert, among others with the aim to detect movement that are beyond the sight of the ORVMs. This is active between 37 miles per hour (60 kmph) and 87 miles per hour (140 kmph) and when there are clear road markings.