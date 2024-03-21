Copyright © HT Media Limited
Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport & Taigun GT Line unveiled, will launch soon

By: Paarth Khatri
Updated on: 21 Mar 2024, 12:29 PM
  • Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport & Taigun GT Line only gets cosmetic changes.
Volkswagen has not made any mechanical changes to the Taigun.

Volkswagen India has unveiled new GT Plus Sport and GT Line variants of the Taigun at their Volkswagen Annual Brand Conference. The new variants come with cosmetic changes only and will be offered with two engine options and two transmission options so there are no other mechanical changes. Both new versions will be launched soon in the Indian market.

The exterior changes include smoked headlamps but they are still LED units. The roof is now finished in Carbon Steel Grey. The GT badge on the grille and the brake calipers are now finished in red. The door handles are finished in dark chrome. On the side, there are new 17-inch alloy wheels and a few other elements are finished in black.

The interior gets black leatherette upholstery with red stitching, a dashboard finished in gloss black, aluminium pedals, a black headliner and GT badging on the front headrests. Apart from this, there is a Sport steering wheel with red stitching and blacked-out grab handles, roof lamp housing and sun visors.

Powering the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport will be the 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine whereas the Taigun GT Line will be powered by the 1.0-litre TSI engine. The former puts out 148 bhp and 250 Nm whereas the latter puts out 113 bhp and 178 Nm. Both engines get a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. There is also an automatic transmission available with both engines, the 1.0 TSI gets a 6-speed torque converter whereas the 1.5 EVO gets a 7-speed DSG unit.

Also Read : India-bound Volkswagen Tayron SUV interior leaked. Will replace Tiguan AllSpace

Volkswagen has also showcased the GT Plus version of the Virtus. However, it is only at a concept stage and it is expected that the brand will launch it later this year. Volkswagen has also announced that it plans to increase its network strength. In 2023, they had 193 sales dealerships which they want to increase to 230 in 2024. The service touchpoints will increase from 142 to 150 and the brand will be present in 25 more cities by the end of 2024, bringing the total to 170 cities.

First Published Date: 21 Mar 2024, 11:56 AM IST
TAGS: Sport Taigun GT Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport Taigun GT Line Taigun
