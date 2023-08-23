Volkswagen India to continue focusing on premium products as demand grows

As Volkswagen India unveiled a new brand campaign - ‘You’re in a Volkswagen’ at an event in Mumbai today, the company said that it will continue focusing on premium products as it continues to see growth in demand. The OEM will increase focus on Tier II and Tier III cities with premium products as no small cars are expected to be launched in the near future.

The company said that based on its extensive research, it has seen a shift in demand for premium products in the past 5-10 years. “We are reaching out to Bharat for growth - Tier II and III cities - where people now have the means to meet their aspirations," said Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India.

The company's new brand campaign and film will soon be rolled out across media channels - TV, print, digital and outdoors and will be available in eight local languages. The campaign aims to communicate the brand's build quality and fun-to-drive element of its products in order to set it apart from peers. Women will continue to be a key target group for the brand.

As before, safety features will continue to remain a core pillar for the brand which it will look to build through thought leadership. "Consumers are now demanding safety features as part of the top 10 reasons for purchase. The imminent launch of Bharat NCAP will drive awareness further," said Abbey Thomas, Head of Marketing & PR for the brand.

The campaign has been conceptualized by the DDB Mudra Group with media planning by PHD. “The new brand campaign will extend the philosophy of our India 2.0 strategy and set the stage for a fresh and globally aligned positioning for the next few years," Thomas added.

