Volkswagen Golf R 2022, the most powerful Golf ever, breaks cover

Volkswagen has introduced the new Golf R, its most powerful Golf model yet, today. The new generation Golf hatch gets a more powerful 2.0-litre turbo engine, producing 25 hp more power than the previous generation and and more than 400 Nm of torque. It also gets an all-wheel drive and a drift mode too.

Design-wise too, the new Golf R gets a lot of upgrades. It includes a new front bumper with a motorsport-style splitter and R-specific air intake grilles. It also features a blue crossbar which lights up as an LED strip as soon as the engine starts and stretches all the way into the fenders to act as the daytime running lights.

The new Golf R model features 19-inch aluminium-alloy wheels. The blue brake calipers with an R logo on the front peek through the 19-inch wheels. The rear bumper gets a newly designed high-gloss black diffuser. It is framed at the sides by chrome-plated twin tailpipes.

Step inside, and the Golf R looks and feels more sporty than ever. Volkswagen has digitalised many of the displays and controls inside the Gold R. There is a 10-inch Discover Pro touchscreen display that greets the driver with a new R welcome screen as soon as the vehicle is opened with the vehicle key.

Volkswagen has digitalised many of the displays and controls inside the Gold R.

The sport seats in the front is finished with Nappa leather material that feature carbon-look elements with blue accents in the side sections, as well as a blue R logo in the backrest. The heated and multifunction leather sport steering wheel has also been given a specific design, with ergonomically shaped DSG paddles, blue contrast stitching, and an R button for direct selection of the various driving profiles. A more forceful press of the R button also activates Race profile directly.

Among other standard features are carbon look dash panel decor, R-specific door trim, brushed stainless-steel pedal caps and driver footrest, and 30-colour ambient lighting for the dash panel and doors that is synchronised with the display.

The 2-litre cc four-cylinder turbocharged TSI engine in the new Golf R delivers 315 horsepower, 27 more than the previous model, and more than 400 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a standard 6-speed manual transmission with an optional 7-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission also on offer. The Golf R can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 4.7 seconds and has a top track speed of 250 kmph.

As a world first, the new Golf R is equipped with all-wheel drive system. It also features a Drift driving mode, which is exclusive for the track, through which it changes the programming of the electronic stability control and the power distribution to facilitate drift manoeuvres.

The new Golf R can be configured in three different colours. Lapiz Blue Metallic is the signature colour for the R, but it will also be available in Pure White or Deep Black Pearl Effect.