Video: This electric sportscar becomes the world's quickest production car

While the majority of the electric vehicle enthusiasts are head over heels about Tesla cars, an EV maker from Europe has set a world record. Rimac Automobili from Croatia has set a world record with its Nevara all-electric sportscar.

Rimac Nevara has become the quickest production car in the world with an 8.52-second quarter-mile record. With this, the Croatian hypercar can outrun a BMW M5 or even a Ferrari SF90 as well in a drag race. Also, the car has beaten its own previous quarter-mile record and that too with street tyres.

The record run was performed at California's famous Famoso drag strip. The video shows how the driver takes a few drift sessions in the Nevara besides performing the record drag run.

The 1,914 hp electric hypercar is the second model from the Croatian brand. The sportscar is built in the same factory and on the same platform as Pininfarina Battista, another all-electric hypercar that recently made its debut.

The Rimac Nevara is capable of running a maximum range of 647 km on a single charge. The company claims that Nevara has been designed to be very durable and could be driven hard. It also comes with Level 4 autonomous driving technology. Thanks to a fast charger, it can be charged up to 80% in less than 30 minutes.

In an attempt to keep its exclusivity, Rimac has decided to make only 150 units of the Nevara. Each one of them will cost around $2 million. Clearly, this car is not built to be seen very often.