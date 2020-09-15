Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV to be launched on September 23

Toyota Motor has confirmed the launch date of its upcoming 'youngest urban SUV' - the Urban Cruiser. Toyota's spin off on Maruti Vitara Brezza will be officially launched next week, on September 23.

Toyota has already initiated bookings for the Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV in India. As per dealer sources, prices of the new SUV will be in similar range as the Brezza, but will be slightly expensive in comparison.

The Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV will be Toyota's second spin-off of a Maruti car, the first one being the Baleno hatchback which is sold as the Glanza in the Indian market. And as expected, Toyota manages to sell a significant number of Glanza premium hatchbacks that has led the Japanese automaker to establish a stronger presence in the more affordable car segment, unlike before.

Last week, Toyota revealed the interior looks of its upcoming SUV. The Urban Cruiser sports premium looking dual-tone dark brown interiors. It gets the same wide and spacious cabin layout that's inspired from its donor model.

Some of the comfort and convenience oriented features on the Urban Cruiser include engine push start/stop Button and automatic AC, both of which have been kept standard across all variants, says Toyota.

It will also get Smart Playcast touchscreen audio with Android Auto/Apple Carplay and Smartphone-based Navigation. In addition to that, the Urban Cruiser will also boast of features like electrochromic rear view mirror and cruise control.

On the outside, the Urban Cruiser will sport a new bold dynamic grille, LED projector headlamp, LED fog lamps, smart playcast touchscreen, and dual-tone premium interiors. In addition to this, the car will also get features like diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic climate control (standard across all variants), cruise control and electrochromic rear view mirror.

The new Urban Cruiser SUV comes powered from a new K-Series 1.5 litre, four-cylinder petrol powertrain. It is going to be available in two gearbox choices - Manual Transmission (MT) and Automatic Transmission (AT). Toyota has revealed that all the AT variants will feature advanced Lithium-Ion battery along with an Integrated Starter Generator.