Urban Cruiser SUV: Toyota drops new promo, reveals key features

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up to launch the Vitara Brezza inspired Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV in India. As per dealer sources, the new sub-compact SUV will launch in India in the third week of September. The Fortuner maker has also commenced official bookings on the new Urban Cruiser.

When launched, the Urban Cruiser will be placed in a similar range as the Vitara Brezza SUV, but the final pricing could be slightly higher in comparison to its donor model. It is going to be the TKM's second spin-off of a Maruti car after the Baleno hatchback which is sold as Glanza in India.

TKM has already revealed the Urban Cruiser in detail and the company has now recently posted a new promotional video of the SUV showcasing its key exterior and interior highlights.

The video (below) throws light on some key features of the Urban Cruiser such as new bold dynamic grille, LED projector headlamp, LED fog lamps, smart playcast touchscreen, and dual-tone premium interiors. In addition to this, the car will also get features like diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels, rain sensing wipers, automatic climate control (standard across all variants), cruise control and electrochromic rear view mirror.

The colour palette on the Urban Cruiser will comprise 6 monotone colour options - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, and Grey, and three dual tone colors - Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

The Urban Cruiser will run on a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol powertrain with an advanced Li-on battery featuring ISG (integrated starter generator). It will also come with features such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start/stop.