Toyota Urban Cruiser SUV launched in India at 8.40 lakh

Toyota on Wednesday launched the Urban Cruiser SUV in the Indian market starting at ₹8.40 lakh. The company has announced that the deliveries of the new SUV will start from mid-October.

The Urban Cruiser has been launched in three variants - Mid-Grade, High-Grade and Premium-Grade. The pricing for the entry-level Mid-Grade MT starts at ₹8.40 lakh and extends up to ₹11.30 lakh for the top-spec Premium-Grade AT variant.

Detailed price list of the Urban Cruiser:

Variants Price Mid-Grade MT ₹ 8.40 lakh Mid-Grade AT ₹ 9.80 lakh High-Grade MT ₹ 9.15 lakh High-Grade AT ₹ 10.65 lakh Premium-Grade MT ₹ 9.80 lakh Premium-Grade AT ₹ 11.30 lakh

The Urban Cruiser SUV comes out as the second installment under the Toyota-Suzuki alliance in India after the Glanza which is a rebaged Maruti Baleno. The Urban Cruiser is a spin off of the Maruti Vitara Brezza and sports the same exterior design and styling.

Its colour palette comprises 6 monotone colour options - Blue, Brown, White, Orange, Silver, and Grey, and three dual tone colors - Blue/Black, Brown/Black and Orange/White.

On the outside, the Urban Cruiser gets new bold and dynamic grille, LED projector headlamp and LED fog lamps. It rolls on diamond cut 16-inch alloy wheels which look premium and lend it a sporty appeal. Some of its other highlights include smart play-cast touchscreen, dual-tone premium interiors, rain sensing wipers, automatic climate control (standard across all variants), cruise control and electrochromic rear view mirror.

It runs on a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol powertrain with an advanced Li-on battery featuring ISG (integrated starter generator).

The Urban Cruiser also gets features such as torque assist, regenerative braking and idle start/stop system.

(All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi)