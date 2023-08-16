This Ola electric scooter costs just 80,000. Check it out

Published Aug 16, 2023

Ola Electric has launched the S1X in the Indian market. 

Ola Electric calls S1X the 'ICE killer'

The S1X is the most affordable electric scooter in Ola Electric's lineup. 

Ola will sell S1X in two versions - 3 kWh and 2 kWh

The S1X 2 kWh is priced at 79,999 and the price will be increased to 89,999 once the introductory pricing ends on 21st August.

The S1X is priced at 89,999 and after 21st August, the price will be increased to 99,999

The 3 kWh version has a claimed range of 151 km whereas the 2 kW version has a claimed range of 91 kmph

The S1X will feature a new display that is expected to not be a touchscreen. 
