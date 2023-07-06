Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home Auto Cars News Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner Get Expensive From July 5

Toyota Glanza, Innova Hycross, Fortuner get expensive from July 5

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the automaker has hiked prices across its vehicle range with effect from July 5, 2023. The Japanese carmaker cited rising input costs as the reason for increasing car prices. The company said the realigned prices were necessary to partially offset the increase in the cost of raw materials.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 06 Jul 2023, 17:27 PM
Follow us on:
The price hike affects all models in Toyota's lineup

The Toyota range comprises the Glanza, UC Hyryder, Innova Hycross, Fortuner, Legender, Vellfire and Land Cruiser LC300. The automaker has not confirmed the quantum of the price hike on each model. But do expect a marginal hike in prices, depending on the model and variant. More recently, Toyota’s luxury arm Lexus hiked prices on the ES 300h by up to 2 per cent, citing similar reasons.

Also Read : Maruti Invicto vs Toyota Innova Hycross: Which premium MPV to choose

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Innova Hycross
₹18.3 - 28.97 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹19.13 - 25.43 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
Honda City Hybrid
₹19.5 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Evx
₹20 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Mg Zs Ev
₹21 - 24.68 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Add to compare Check latest offers
UPCOMING
Tata Harrier Ev
₹22 - 25 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details

In a statement, the automaker said, “Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced that the company has realigned the prices of its models with effect from 5th July 2023. The increase was necessitated to partially offset the rising input cost. As a customer-centric company, we remain committed to cater to the ever-evolving needs of the market and all efforts have been made to ensure that the impact of the cost increase passing on to our customers is minimum."

As per the company’s website, the Toyota Innova Hycross is about 27,000 more expensive on the base trim and now starts at 18.82 lakh. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now starts from 10.86 lakh, while the Fortuner range now starts at 32.99 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom India), all marginally higher than before. The delta is expected to be around 1.5-2 per cent on the models. This is Toyota’s second price hike in the current fiscal. The company previously hiked prices in May this year by up to 60,000, which affected all models in the automaker’s lineup.

First Published Date: 06 Jul 2023, 17:27 PM IST
TAGS: Toyota price hike Toyota cars Toyota Glanza Toyota Innova Hycross Toyota Fortuner price hike car price hikes
Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS