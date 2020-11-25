Toyota Camry Hybrid 2021 gets new design, safety features and a lot more

Toyota has given a facelift to the Camry Hybrid sedan for the European market, months after it was launched in the US. This eighth generation Camry has received a series of changes, both inside and outside, making it look fresher than previous models.

The new Camry Hybrid gets a redesigned front bumper as well as the upper and lower grilles. The bars on the lower grille, which are black or dark grey, now extend to the sides to make the Camry Hybrid 2021 look more dynamic and wide. The grilles are now flanked by new LED taillights.

Toyota has also added new wheels to the Camry Hybrid measuring 17 and 18 inches, along with a new Deep Metal Grey paint finish.

The interior of the Toyota Camry Hybrid 2021 is equipped with the latest 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit which is now positioned higher on the dashboard and is compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Even though it has touchscreen functions, Toyota still retained a few physical buttons for easy use.

Toyota Camry Hybrid 2021 will be offered two choices of new premium leather seats, namely Beige or Black, in Europe. The upholstery uses a new leather material with a herringbone pattern which allows room for airflow in the seat.

2021 Toyota Camry Hybrid sedan gets a new touchscreen infotainment system that dominates the dashboard.

The dashboard of this premium sedan is also given a touch of Black Engineered Wood and Titanium Line.

Toyota has also added a package of safety features that are incorporated in the Toyota Safety Sense for the new version of the Camry Hybrid. The added features are Pre-Collision System, Emergency Steering Assist and Intersection Turn Assistance. There's also Intelligent Adaptive Cruise Control which works with Road Sign Assist and Lane Trace Assist.

However, Toyota has not changed the powertrain of the new Camry Hybrid. The sedan is still equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor with a maximum power of 215 hp.