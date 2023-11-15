Toyota has uncovered the new generation Camry sedan

Published Nov 15, 2023

Currently, in its ninth generation, the new Camry comes as a pure hybrid sedan

With this strategy, the sedan has essentially become a bigger Toyota Prius

New generation Camry sedan carries several refreshed design elements including larger grille, LED lights, new colour options

The hybrid sedan runs on 19-inch alloy wheels

The top-end trim of the new Camry gets 12.3-inch touchscreen display and instrument cluster along with a 10-inch HUD

New upholstery and seat material along with revised dashboard layout have enhanced its premium appeal inside the cabin

The new Toyota Camry midsize sedan comes powered by a 2.5-litre inline-four engine paired with dual compact electric motors

The hybrid power plant is capable of churning out up to 229 bhp of combined peak power

On the safety front, it gets Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite that combines a wide range of advanced technology driven safety features

The new Camry rides on the same TNGA-K platform as the outgoing model
