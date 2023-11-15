Currently, in its ninth generation, the new Camry comes as a pure hybrid sedan
With this strategy, the sedan has essentially become a bigger Toyota Prius
New generation Camry sedan carries several refreshed design elements including larger grille, LED lights, new colour options
The hybrid sedan runs on 19-inch alloy wheels
The top-end trim of the new Camry gets 12.3-inch touchscreen display and instrument cluster along with a 10-inch HUD
New upholstery and seat material along with revised dashboard layout have enhanced its premium appeal inside the cabin
The new Toyota Camry midsize sedan comes powered by a 2.5-litre inline-four engine paired with dual compact electric motors
The hybrid power plant is capable of churning out up to 229 bhp of combined peak power
On the safety front, it gets Toyota Safety Sense 3.0 suite that combines a wide range of advanced technology driven safety features
The new Camry rides on the same TNGA-K platform as the outgoing model