Top 10 cars sold in January: Alto, WagonR back on top as Maruti dominates chart

Maruti Suzuki has started 2023 on a dominant note, continuing with its trend from last year, as seven models from India's largest carmaker featuring on the list of top 10 cars sold in January. Though the list does not throw up any major surprise, it saw the return of the Alto as the chart-topper last month, followed by WagonR. While Tata Motors continue to ride on the back of Nexon and Punch SUVs' popularity, Hyundai Motor's best-seller Creta remains the only Korean model in the list.

Here is a look at which cars made it to the top 10 cars sold in January in India:

Maruti Alto

The new generation Alto, which is the smallest hatchback from Maruti Suzuki, has returned to the top of the list in January. The carmaker sold 21,411 units last month, with more than 70 per cent increase in sales compared to the same month last year when it sold 12,342 units. Maruti launched the new Alto hatchback last year at a starting price of ₹3.99 lakh (ex-showroom) with several new features.

Maruti WagonR

The boxy WagonR hatchback had ended 2022 among the best-selling cars in India. Placed at number two, the new WagonR has started the year on a strong note. Maruti sold 20,466 units, up from 20,334 units it sold during the same month last year. In December, WagonR was placed last among top 10 cars with less than half of what Maruti sold last month.

Maruti Swift

Maruti's Swift hatchback continues to be a strong player in the small car segment. It ended January at number three. Maruti sold 16,440 units, down from 19,108 units the carmaker could sell in January, 2022. However, the sales has increased significantly from December, when Maruti sold 12,061 units of the hatchback. Maruti Suzuki is expected to drive in the new generation Swift some time later this year.

Maruti Baleno

Baleno remains a strong favourite among the premium hatchbacks sold in India. Launched last year, the new generation Baleno has been going strong with increased sales in the last few months. In January, Maruti sold 16,357 units of the model. Compared to last month, Maruti had sold only 6,791 units of Swift in January last year.

Tata Nexon

Nexon continues to be the leader of the SUV segment. Offered in both ICE and EV avatars, the Nexon ended January as India's fifth best-selling car. Tata sold 15,567 units of the SUV, up from 13,816 units sold during the same month last year. The sales has also increased significantly from 12,053 units sold in December.

Hyundai Creta

Creta kept its crown as India's best-selling compact SUV in January. Despite longer waiting period than most of its rivals, Hyundai Creta found 15,037 homes last month. It is a big jump in sales compared to 9,869 units sold in January last year, as well as 10,205 units sold in December. Hyundai is expected to drive in the new generation Creta to India later this year.

Maruti Brezza

The new generation Brezza, launched last year, has not been able to retain its crown as the leader of the sub-compact SUV segment from Nexon. However, the SUV is continuing to grow in terms of sales with a strong performance last month. The new Brezza found 14,359 homes in January, up from 11,200 units sold in December. In January last year, when it used to be sold as the old generation Vitara Brezza, Maruti could sell only 9,576 units.

Tata Punch

Punch remains Tata Motors' second best-seller. The smallest SUV from the carmaker ended January with 12,006 units delivered, one of its best performance since debut back in 2021. In January last year, Tata had sold 10,027 units of the SUV. In December, Punch found 10,586 homes.

Maruti Eeco

The Eeco van continues to be one of the stable performers from the Maruti stable. The carmaker sold 11,709 units of the van last month. Its sales has not fluctuated over the years by much. In January last year, Maruti had sold 10,528 units of Eeco, while. inDecember it sold 10,581 units.

Maruti Dzire

The last car on the list is the only sedan among the 10 cars too. Maruti Dzire continues to be the leader of the segment by far, with 11,317 units sold last month. The second best-seller Honda Amaze found 5,580 homes in January. Dzire's sales has gone down compared to the same month last year when Maruti sold 14,967 units. It is also marginally lesser than 11,997 units sold in December.

