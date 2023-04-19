Copyright © HT Media Limited
Tiny Nissan Micra tried a Greek adventure that went wrong. Details here

Driving through narrow lanes is not easy. Even if a tiny car can get stuck in a narrow lane, and exactly that happened in Greece when a Nissan Micra was stuck in a small alley. As it seems, the driver of the Nissan Micra made a wrong turn down a narrow alley and made things much worse by continuing to drive down the car, wedging it between two walls.

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 19 Apr 2023, 10:07 AM
A Nissan Micra got stuck between two walls in a narrow street in Greece's Santorini. (Image: Facebook/Municipal Community of Mesaria).

Santorini Secrets, a local publication, reported the incident that took place in Mesaria on Santorini last Friday. The local government's social media page too posted a photo of the car stuck between the two white walls. It also warned people that the Nissan Micra might not be immediately removed due to the holiday and the car's compromised state. The local administration further said that it had notified the rental car company that owns the vehicle. It is not clear if the driver received any citation for the mishap.

The photo published by the local administration shows no occupant in the vehicle. Also, no occupant likely had to crawl out of the small hatchback. It's not clear if there was enough room to open the doors and squeeze out of the car. The incident has surely left some deep scratches and dents on the vehicle. The passenger side tyre appears to be stuck on the wall, which hopefully lowered the damages to that side of the hatchback.

Older cities across Europe and other continents were never designed to accommodate cars. Hence, they feature narrow streets and even narrower alleyways, which are best suited for people and nothing much else.

In this case, the Nissan Micra that got stuck between the two walls was a fourth-generation model K13 variant. This was built after the 2013 facelift. The car measures 66 inches in width, which means the car is pretty small. However, this small width was enough to get it stuck between the two walls.

First Published Date: 19 Apr 2023, 10:07 AM IST
