Tesla planning Volkswagen ID.3-rivalling 400-km range electric hatchback: Report

Tesla already owns the largest share of the global electric vehicle market with its range of models that include Model 3, Model X, Model S etc. The EV maker now aims to bring a more affordable electric car to the market. According to a report, this would be an electric hatchback with a 400 km range.

The electric hatchback is likely to be priced at around $28,000 and it will compete with Volkswagen ID3, claims Autocar UK.

The US electric car manufacturer is making a renewed push to strengthen its position as the world's number one electric vehicle brand. During Tesla Battery Day in 2020, Elon Musk pointed to the lack of truly affordable car in the automaker's portfolio. He also said that there would be an affordable EV in future from Tesla.

The automaker has been working on a cheaper battery technology that will make an affordable EV possible. Interestingly, the report of Tesla planning for an electric hatchback comes linking with Elon Musk's past comment.

According to the report, Tesla is primarily focusing on the European market with the upcoming electric hatchback. European consumers' growing demand for electric vehicles and the popularity of hatchbacks in the continent are the reasons fuelling this strategy.

Tesla has received mammoth success with the Model 3 compact electric sedan. Now, inspired by that, the EV manufacturer plans to bring another compact car with an electric powertrain that will help it to penetrate another body segment. Introducing an electric hatchback will also help Tesla to increase its market share across the world EV market.