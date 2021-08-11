Tesla Model Y gets Bioweapon Defence mode and hospital-grade HEPA filter

It seems Tesla is making its Model Y bioweapon ready. The Tesla Model Y crossovers coming with a large hospital-grade HEPA filter and Bioweapon Defence mode as standard, reports Electrek.

The Bioweapon Defence Mode is a feature that is available in Tesla cars. The Model Y produced in Fremont of California and the automaker's China plant come with the Bioweapon Defence mode and HEPA filter as standard. This system includes a massive HEPA filter onboard the Tesla Model S and Model X.

HEPA filters are around 10 times larger than the conventional cabin air filter used in cars across the world. Tesla claims that HEPA filter is 100 times more effective compared to a regular car air filter. The EV manufacturer also claims that when working at its optimum efficiency, HEPA filters are capable of protecting the occupants from a bioweapon attack.

While being used daily, the HEPA filters are capable of keeping toxins and allergens out of the cabin.

However, the automaker has not officially announced anything confirming the Bioweapon Defence mode and HEPA filter for the Model Y. Tesla CEO Elon Musk previously said that the Model 3 and Model Y have larger air filters compared to other cars. But, he didn't say anything about HEPA filters. Also, the HEPA filter being used in Model S is too large to be used in the Model 3 sedan.

The US electric vehicle manufacturer is known for continuously upgrading its cars with innovative designs, features and technologies. Simultaneously, Tesla is also increasing the pricing of its cars substantially. The automaker currently holds lion's share in the global electric vehicle market.

Meanwhile, the first batch of Tesla Ys has arrived in Europe before their scheduled delivery in September.