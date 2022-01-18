Copyright © HT Media Limited
All rights reserved.

HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Search Log In
Home Auto Cars Tesla Model 3 range drops due to AMD Ryzen chip: Report

Tesla Model 3 range drops due to AMD Ryzen chip: Report

Tesla Model 3 range has been impacted adversely between 11 km and 20 km due to the new AMD chip.
By HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 02:01 PM
Tesla Model 3 has been impacted adversely with lower range due to the AMD chip used in the electric car.

Certain Tesla Model 3 electric cars have reported a minor drop in their ranges. The reason behind this is claimed to be the new AMG Ryzen (MCU3) processor that powers the infotainment and navigation system of the affected Tesla electric cars. This same chip also works in Tesla Model Y, Model S and Model X.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw 3 Series
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 42.3 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 51.5 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
1998 cc|Diesel|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 64.12 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Velar
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 79.87 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover Sport
1997 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 91.27 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Land Rover Range Rover
2996 cc|Petrol|Automatic (Torque Converter)
₹ 2.11 Cr*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

(Also Read: ‘Don’t be a Tesla… dummy': Ad in newspaper criticizes Autopilot software)

A report by Telescope claims that the range of these affected cars drop due to high power consumption by the AMD Ryzen chips used in these EVs. The AMD Ryzen microchips have been used in the Tesla cars replacing the Intel Atom chips. The AMD chips are claimed to use more power to increase computing power, which results in higher energy consumption from the battery pack and slightly decreased range for the vehicles.

The report claims that the range drop in the affected Tesla cars might be small but significant enough to update the range ratings of the cars and even notify the consumers. In such cases, the automakers require to notify the consumers of their consent on the reduced range, at least in some markets around the world, where consumers laws are stricter.

The report claims that recently one of the Tesla Model 3 buyers in Australia was asked to accept around 22 km less range than the actual one. This means the particular Tesla Model 3 electric compact sedan was offering around 3.5 per cent less range than the advertised one.

In European markets, Tesla recently adjusted the WLTP range rating for its Model 3 and Model Y cars. While the Tesla Model 3 in the European market received a lower range after adjustment, the Model Y range was higher. This could be because of the bigger battery pack in Tesla Model Y.

Data shows the Tesla Model 3 range has been impacted adversely between 11 km and 20 km due to the new AMD chip. On the other hand, Tesla Model Y's range has been adjusted upwardly by up to 34 km or 7.1 per cent.

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 02:01 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y Tesla Model X Tesla Model S electric cars electric vehicles electric mobility EV
Related Stories
Tesla once again delays production start of Cybertruck: Report
14 Jan 2022
Tesla price cut fuels EV sales in Japan
11 Jan 2022
Tesla wins approval to make test cars at its unfinished German gigafactory
12 Jan 2022
Mercedes EQS EV launch confirmed for 2022, to be locally produced
12 Jan 2022
Toyota cuts back February production plan by 20% amid chip crisis
18 Jan 2022
BMW will not manufacture EV batteries, wants to invest in partnerships
14 Jan 2022
Mercedes-Benz to manufacture its own EV powertrains from 2024: Report
15 Jan 2022
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS