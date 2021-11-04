Tesla is moving driver profiles to the cloud: What does it mean for the owners?

Electric vehicle major Tesla is moving the driver profiles to the cloud system. The automaker claims that it will make transitions between cars, rentals. This will make the Tesla owners who own multiple Tesla EVs. Also, this will help people who rent or share Tesla electric cars.

The carmaker has been taking steps to build a smooth experience keeping a focus on the future. The automaker claims that these will create a smoother experience for the self-driving and car-sharing future.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has already talked about putting the user profiles in the cloud. This will automatically load all the user preferred settings to a new Tesla car that the person uses. This is something like using the same Google account on multiple smartphones.

In the latest Tesla OTA updates, the vehicle owners can find a feature called Cloud Profiles. It also gives the user the option of activating vehicle sync for individual driver profiles.

Tesla is known for introducing various innovations and advanced technologies. The latest cloud sync feature comes as the latest step from the automaker to make things smoother for the Tesla owners.

US-based rental car company Hertz recently announced that it ordered 100,000 Tesla vehicles. However, Elon Musk has revealed that no contract has been signed between Tesla and Hertz.