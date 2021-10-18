Tata Punch vs Maruti Swift, Ignis and Baleno: Variant-wise price comparison

Tata Punch was officially launched in the Indian market on Monday at a starting price of ₹5.49 lakh. Tata Motors is offering Punch SUV in four variants - Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative with the Creative variant priced at ₹8.49 lakh. There is also an option to choose AMT on the upper three variants which would add ₹60,000 to the respective original prices.

(Also read: Tata Punch - variant-wise pricing)

Tata Punch is gunning for a wide range of rivals and is backing its SUV-based visual credentials as well as safety standards to help it make a mark in the auto market here. Will the latest from Tata Motors be able to challenge the supremacy enjoyed by Maruti Suzuki in the small passenger vehicle segment?

Tata Punch variant-wise pricing:

Tata Punch in its base variant, called Pure Persona, is priced at ₹5.49 lakh. Then comes the Adventure Persona which is priced at ₹6.39 lakh ( ₹6.99 lakh if AGS option is selected). This is followed by Accomplished which has a price sticker of ₹7.29 lakh ( ₹7.89 lakh with AGS). The top-of-the-line Creative is priced at ₹8.49 lakh ( ₹9.09 lakh with AGS).

Maruti Suzuki Ignis variant-wise pricing:

Ignis has a more affordable price tag when compared to Punch. This variant is price at ₹5.10 lakh. Then comes the Delta ( ₹5.81 lakh), Zeta ( ₹6.22 lakh), Delta with AGS ( ₹6.31 lakh), Zeta AGS ( ₹6.72 lakh), Alpha ( ₹6.979 lakh) and Alpha with AGS ( ₹7.47 lakh) variants.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno variant-wise pricing:

Baleno is likely to cost more than Punch in a variant-to-variant comparison. The hatchback starts with the Sigma variant which is priced at ₹5.99 lakh. Then comes Delhi which is priced at ₹6.86 lakh, followed by Zeta ( ₹7.49 lakh) and Delta with CVT which is at ₹8.06 lakh. Alpha ( ₹8.25 lakh), Zeta with CVT ( ₹8.69 lakh) and Alpha with CVT ( ₹9.45 lakh).

Maruti Suzuki Swift variant-wise pricing:

If someone is confused between Punch and Swift, this could at least explain the differences in the pricing structure of the two vehicles.

Swift starts with the LXi variant and this is priced at ₹5.85 lakh. The VXi is priced at ₹6.64 lakh, followed by VXi with AGS which is at ₹7.14 lakh. Then there is ZXi ( ₹7.27 lakh), ZXi with AGS ( ₹7.77 lakh), ZXi+ ( ₹8.03 lakh) and ZXi+ AGS ( ₹8.53 lakh).

Tata Punch and the Maruti Suzuki products mentioned above each have their own unique strengths and misses. Punch scores a perfect five in Global NCAP crash tests while Baleno is the only car here that also offers CVT which is far more refined than the AGS on Punch, Swift and Ignis. Punch is also likely to benefit from the fact that it is a new product with more unique features and that it has credible off-road skills despite being a front-wheel drive minus 4x4 credentials. On the other hand, Maruti Suzuki is known to dominate its field of play courtesy a wide sales and post-sales network, as well as a solid resale value.

(Note: All prices mentioned are ex-showroom and indicative. These are only for reference purposes)