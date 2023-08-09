Hyundai Exter receives more than 50,000 bookings, AMT is in demand

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced that they have received more than 50,000 bookings for the Exter. Bookings grew from 10,000 to 50,000 in just 30 days of launch. Hyundai has also revealed that more than one-third of the bookings are for the AMT variants. Hyundai Exter's main rival is the Tata Punch. The Exter is currently priced between ₹6 lakh and ₹10 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.